Penn State seeks to overturn verdict for ex-assistant coach

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State is fighting back against a verdict that awarded one of its former assistant football coaches millions of dollars for his treatment after Jerry Sandusky's arrest on child molestation charges.

The university filed a brief dated Monday arguing Judge Thomas Gavin acted as an advocate for plaintiff Mike McQueary during the October trial.

McQueary was awarded more than $12 million for defamation, misrepresentation and violations of whistleblower protections.

The school wants the verdict reversed, a new trial ordered or the damages lowered.

Penn State says the judge inappropriately questioned witnesses in front of the jury.