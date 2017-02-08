Plague of locusts leads Bolivia to issue state of emergency

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales is declaring a state of emergency to fight a plague of locusts that is decimating crops in the country's agricultural heartland.

Morales announced the decision Wednesday as part of a contingency plan. It includes $700,000 in additional funds for fumigation.

Officials say the swarm of locusts first appeared two weeks ago about 60 miles (100 kilometres ) south of the eastern city of Santa Cruz. It has spread fast and is now about 18 miles (30 kilometres ) from Bolivia's largest city.