Pope repeats 'bridges not walls' after Trump travel ban

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has repeated his appeal for people to build bridges of understanding instead of walls in his first, albeit indirect, comments since the Trump administration tried to impose a travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

He said: "In the social and civil context as well, I appeal not to create walls but to build bridges. To not respond to evil with evil. To defeat evil with good, the offence with forgiveness. A Christian would never say 'you will pay for that.' Never. That is not a Christian gesture. An offence you overcome with forgiveness. To live in peace with everyone."