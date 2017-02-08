Randy Travis advocates for stroke victims in Tennessee
NASHVILLE — Country star Randy Travis met with Tennessee lawmakers to raise awareness for stroke victims following his near-fatal stroke in 2013.
Travis lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read, write and speak. His wife, Mary, told a Senate Health Committee that he has improved.
She said last week her husband read the word "Nashville" on a highway sign, the first time since the stroke that he indicated he could read again.
Travis' multi-platinum debut album, "Storms of Life," in 1986 made him a star with his deep baritone voice.