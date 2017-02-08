Review launched after Ohio inmate killed in transport van

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio prisons agency has launched an internal investigation after an inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards inside.

The Ross County Coroner's Office has identified the slain inmate as 61-year-old David Johnson.

Authorities say the killing happened Feb. 1. Johnson's body was discovered after the van arrived at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) following a trip to Columbus for inmate medical care.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said Tuesday that a prison review team is looking both at the slaying and the agency's inmate transportation policies.