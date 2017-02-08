Rio electoral court: gov should step down for power abuse

RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian electoral court has ruled that the governor of Rio de Janeiro state and his deputy should step down for awarding contracts in exchange for campaign donations.

In a statement Wednesday, the court said Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao and Vice Gov. Francisco Dornelles abused their power in the 2014 elections. It said they offered large contracts to companies that provided sizeable donations to their campaign.

The men say they will appeal the decision, a process that could be drawn out. In the meantime, they will remain in their jobs.