Russia deploys air defence missiles for massive drills

MOSCOW — The Russian military has deployed its air
defence
missiles around Moscow as part of massive drills, to practice response to an air attack.
The
Defence
Ministry said S-300 and S-400 air
defence
missile systems were involved in the drills Wednesday.
Deputy
Defence
Minister Alexander Fomin told foreign military attaches that the
manoeuvrs
launched Tuesday involve 45,000 troops, about 150 aircraft and 200 air
defence
missile systems.
Fomin said that that air
defence
missiles were also airlifted to the southern shooting range of Ashuluk for target practice.
The
manoeuvrs
are the latest in a steady series of war games intended to strengthen the Russian military's readiness. Despite the nation's economic downturn, the Kremlin has continued to spend big on military training and weapons modernization amid tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis.