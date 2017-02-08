Russia deploys air defence missiles for massive drills

MOSCOW — The Russian military has deployed its air defence missiles around Moscow as part of massive drills, to practice response to an air attack.

The Defence Ministry said S-300 and S-400 air defence missile systems were involved in the drills Wednesday.

Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin told foreign military attaches that the manoeuvrs launched Tuesday involve 45,000 troops, about 150 aircraft and 200 air defence missile systems.

Fomin said that that air defence missiles were also airlifted to the southern shooting range of Ashuluk for target practice.