Rutgers moves to honour slaves, 1st black graduate
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Rutgers University is renaming buildings and a walkway as part of an ongoing effort to confront the New Jersey school's historical ties to slavery.
The board overseeing the university decided Wednesday to rename the Old Queens Walkway near the main administration building in New Brunswick as "Will's Walkway." That recognizes a slave who helped lay the building's foundation.
The College Avenue Apartments will now be known as the Sojourner Truth Apartments in
Officials also agreed to rename the Kilmer Library on the Piscataway campus to the James Dickson Carr Library. Carr was Rutgers' first black graduate. He went on to earn a law degree from Columbia University.