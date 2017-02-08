Scallop fishing areas closed to prevent over-exploitation

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine fishing regulators are implementing targeted closures in several scallop fishing areas to try to protect the valuable shellfish from over-harvest.

The state Department of Marine Resources says the closures will take place in Casco Bay, Upper Damariscotta River, North Haven and mid-Penobscot Bay as well as the Lower Blue Hill Bay and Jericho Bay area and the Chandler Bay and Head Harbor area.

The closures are typical of the state's highly regulated scallop fishing season, which ends in early spring. The state uses the closures to make sure that different areas around the state don't become overexploited.