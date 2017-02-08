Southwestern Pakistan rattled by magnitude 6.4 earthquake
QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says a strong, magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the country's remote southwest and that there are reports of damages to houses but no casualties.
Nasir Mahmood of Pakistan's Meteorological Department says the epicenter of the quake was west of the coastal town of Pasni in Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. The town lies about 700
The official says Wednesday's quake had a depth of 10
Regional commissioner Tufail Baluch says disaster management departments have been put on high alert in case of any aftershocks.