The Latest: Price transfers business ownership to wife

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominations (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Tom Price, President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, has amended his government ethics agreement as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on his confirmation.

In the amended agreement released Wednesday, Price says he has transferred ownership interest in a business to his wife. A Senate aide says the company — Chattahoochee Associates LP — is involved with medical buildings. Price had previously said he would resign as managing partner but maintain a financial interest.

Price also reaffirmed that he will sell his stock in Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian company trying to develop a drug for multiple sclerosis. Democrats have criticized his purchase of the company's stock at a discount. In the new agreement, Price corrected a previous reporting error that undervalued his stake.

__

11:30 a.m.

The Republican-led Senate is working nonstop toward a confirmation vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general. Sessions has faced a firestorm of Democratic criticism over his record on civil rights and other issues.

Democrats contend Sessions is too close to Trump, too harsh on immigrants, and weak on civil rights. They asserted he wouldn't do enough to protect voting rights of minorities, protections for gay people, the right of women to procure abortions, and immigrants in the country illegally to receive due process.