The Latest: Snyder proposes $56B spending plan to lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Gov. Rick Snyder's budget proposal (all times local):

11 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a $56 billion state spending plan that includes modest funding increases for education and a scaled-backed call for a statewide infrastructure fund.

The budget presented Wednesday to lawmakers would increase K-12 funding by between $50 and $100 per pupil, with districts getting another $50 for each high school student. It'd be a new way of funding schools.

The plan also would allocate nearly $50 million more toward Flint's water crisis, bringing the total state commitment to $300 million.

Snyder says the plan is fiscally responsible and would provide for key investments in education and other critical programs.

He's asking for $20 million for a "down payment" on future infrastructure needs. He sought much more last year, but the request was largely abandoned in budget negotiations.

5:30 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to propose a state spending plan that would save money to prepare for looming budget pressures and include modest funding increases for education and public safety.

The Republican will unveil his $50 billion-plus budget proposal to lawmakers Wednesday.

At a time GOP legislators want an income tax cut, he will instead call for setting aside $260 million in Michigan's savings account to grow it to $1 billion. State budget director Al Pscholka (pa-SHOLKA) told The Associated Press Tuesday it's "good conservative budgeting" to save "one-time" tax revenues and pay down debt.