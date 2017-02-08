The Latest: Union decries settlement in LA police shooting

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a settlement in a lawsuit brought by the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police while struggling over an officer's gun (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The union representing Los Angeles police officers says it's "unfortunate" the city council approved a $1.5 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot by police during a struggle over an officer's gun.

Los Angeles Police Protective League President Craig Lally says Wednesday the settlement with Ezell Ford's family sends the wrong message.

Lally says the city has a "fiscally irresponsible pattern of settling civil claims."

___

12 p.m.

The city of Los Angeles will pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a black, mentally ill man who was killed by police during a struggle over an officer's gun.

The settlement was approved Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council after Ezell Ford's family brought a civil rights lawsuit against the city.

The 25-year-old was killed in August 2014 after police said he knocked an officer to the ground and tried to take his gun.

Prosecutors said last month the officers acted lawfully and in self- defence when they shot and killed Ford. A police oversight board had found the officers had no reason to stop Ford, violating department policy.