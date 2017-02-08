The Latest: Woman faces more charges after 4th victim dies

The Latest on the capture of a woman suspected in a string of deaths across Florida and Alabama (all times local):

7 a.m.

A 37-year-old woman faces multiple charges in Florida and Alabama after surrendering to authorities following a standoff at a Georgia motel that ended with another suspect fatally shooting himself.

Officials in Pensacola, Florida, say Mary Rice faces charges of accessory after the fact to capital murder in the deaths of two women found dead Jan. 31. She also faces a capital murder and robbery charge for the death of a woman in Lillian, Alabama. And charges are still pending for Rice in the case of Kayla Crocker, who died Tuesday afternoon, a day after she was shot during a home invasion near Pensacola.

Authorities say the pair stole Crocker's car. A tip led law enforcement to the motel where Rice and William "Billy" Boyette had holed up in West Point, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon. Rice came outside the room and surrendered.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff told reporters deputies heard a single gunshot and found Boyette dead inside the room.

3:52 a.m.

Authorities say a man suspected in the killings of two women in Florida and one in Alabama died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, putting an end to a standoff with police at a Georgia motel.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amber Southard in Florida confirmed that 44-year-old William "Billy" Boyette fatally shot himself Tuesday evening at the motel. Boyette and 37-year-old Mary Rice had holed up inside a room at the motel, and Rice was taken into custody.

Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.