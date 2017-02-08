US stock indexes move lower in early trading as oil slides
Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes slightly lower in early trading Wednesday as the price of crude declined on weekly data showing oil inventories are at near-record highs. Financials and health care stocks also headed lower, while utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers. Investors had their eye on the latest batch of company earnings from Disney and other big companies.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2
ENERGY SLUMP: Energy companies were falling along with prices for oil and gas futures. Oil rig operator Transocean slid 46 cents, or 3.4
DRUG DRAG: Gilead Sciences plunged 9.5
HEALTHY SALES: Myriad Genetics jumped 11.9
NO WRINKLES: Allergan rose 2.6
MOUSE HOUSE: Disney was up just under 1
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.4
OIL: Crude oil prices were headed lower following a report Tuesday from the American Petroleum Institute that showed crude inventory is at 14.2 million barrels, the second-highest on record. Benchmark U.S. crude was down 32 cents, or 0.6
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.74 yen from 112.19 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.0703 from $1.0696.
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.35