Violence spreads in Paris suburbs; 17 more arrests

PARIS — Police say rioters have again set fire to cars and garbage bins overnight in spreading violence in the suburbs of Paris over the alleged rape of a young black man with a police baton.

Police said Wednesday morning they made 17 arrests.

The violence in suburbs northeast of Paris, which has now spread to at least five towns, erupted after a young black man was allegedly sodomized with a police officer's baton last week, during an identity check. One officer was charged Sunday with aggravated rape and three others were charged with aggravated assault.