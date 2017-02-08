Warren raking in millions in campaign donations
BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is raking in millions in campaign donations as she looks ahead to a re-election bid next year.
According to an Associated Press review of Warren's latest campaign finance reports, the Massachusetts Democrat took in a hefty $5.9 million in campaign contributions from January 2015 through the end of 2016.
Contributions to Warren spiked in the final three months of last year, when she took in more than $1 million. That period from Oct. 1 through the end of December included the election of Republican President Donald Trump.
Nearly all of Warren's contributions came from individual supporters, with just $34,000 from political action committees and other groups.
Warren ended 2016 with $4.8 million left in her campaign account. She began the two-year period with just over $1.6 million in cash on hand.
Warren has been a top Democratic foil to Trump.
She assailed Trump during the 2016 campaign, calling him "fraudster-in-chief," among other things. Trump responded via Twitter, labeling her "goofy Elizabeth Warren" and referring to her as "Pocahontas," a reference to Warren's claim to have Native American ancestry.
Warren has used Trump to help spur donations to her campaign. She sent out a fundraising email to supporters last week saying that deep-pocketed conservative groups were already running ads against her.
"I will never stop fighting against a right-wing system hell-bent on stripping the rights of working people and tilting the law to
Massachusetts Republicans have dubbed Warren a "hyperpartisan bully more interested in scoring political points than delivering actual results."
Potential GOP opponents in 2018 include former Boston Red Sox pitching star Curt Schilling, a strong Trump backer. Schilling has yet to say whether he will run or not.
Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, won the Senate seat in 2012 by beating incumbent Republican Sen. Scott Brown in her first political contest.
Warren, 67, hasn't ruled out a future White House run but has said she is focused on the 2018 senate race.
Fellow Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey ended 2016 with $2 million in his campaign account. Markey isn't up for re-election until 2020.