Yemen seeks 'reassessment' of deadly US raid
CAIRO — Yemen's foreign minister says it has asked for a "reassessment" of a U.S. raid last month that killed several women and children, but denies reports that his government has requested a suspension of American ground operations.
He said reports that Yemen has demanded a halt to U.S. special operations are "not true."
The Jan. 28 raid against al-Qaida militants in central Yemen killed several women and children. A Navy SEAL was also killed in the raid, and six U.S. soldiers were wounded.