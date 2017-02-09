Alabama AG named to Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama's governor on Thursday named state Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions.
Strange will replace Sessions, whose selection as U.S. attorney general by President Donald Trump was confirmed Wednesday. Strange, a 63-year-old lawyer and former Washington lobbyist, has been the state's attorney general since 2011.
In Strange, Bentley chose a well-connected Republican who last year announced intentions to run for the coveted Senate seat regardless of whether he got the interim appointment. His selection caps two months of jockeying and political guessing games over who would get the nod from Gov. Robert Bentley.
Strange will serve until an election is held to fill the seat for the remainder of Sessions' term, which ends in January of 2020. Bentley has said that election will be held in 2018 though Alabama law doesn't specify exactly when next year.
In elevating Strange to the U.S. Senate, Bentley also will have the authority to appoint a state attorney general to
The appointment comes two months after Strange asked an Alabama House committee to pause an impeachment probe of Bentley, who was accused last year of having an affair with a onetime top political adviser. Strange said at the time that his office was doing "related work" though he never publicly elaborated on what it involved or when the work would be completed.
Bentley has acknowledged making personal mistakes, but denied doing anything legally wrong.
As attorney general, Strange served as
Strange is a graduate of Tulane University, where he played basketball on scholarship, and of Tulane Law school. At 6 foot 9, he is sometimes referred to as "Big Luther" because of his size.
Bentley interviewed 20 candidates for the Senate appointment before choosing from among six finalists.
Most Popular
-
Bigger 'battle' for classroom conditions must go on after N.S. teacher vote: Halifax professor
-
Dartmouth man wanted by police for human trafficking after violent attack
-
Good intentions gone awry: B.C. man takes Zamboni on snow-clearing ride
-
Contest winner can keep $100,000 prize despite alleged deal to split it: judge