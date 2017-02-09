Another 26 arrests in troubled Paris suburbs

PARIS — French police are reporting another 26 arrests overnight in further unrest in suburban Paris towns rocked by arson attacks and other violence following the alleged rape of a young black man by police.

The violence in the Saint-Seine-Denis region, a working class region northeast of the French capital with a large minority population, erupted after a 22-year-old man was allegedly sodomized with a police officer's baton during an identity check last week.

One officer was charged Sunday with aggravated rape and three others were charged with aggravated assault. The officers deny the allegations.