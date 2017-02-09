Man stuck for hours in muddy pond with just his nose above the surface

An Australian man credits a yoga pose with saving his life after he was trapped in a muddy waterhole on his property.

Daniel Miller was operating an excavator on his property north of Sydney when the vehicle toppled over, pinning him below the mucky surface.

Luckily, Miller managed to adopt an arched-back cobra position that allowed him to keep his nose above the surface.

“I was trapped and had to keep my head above water using my arms,” Milled told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. “I’m not a yogi but I guess you could say yoga saved my life.”

Miller held the pose while he shouted for help until he alerted a neighbour who called for help. When rescuers arrived, they drained some of the water and mud from the hole before wading in to pull Miller to safety after five hours in the muck.

Miller was then airlifted to hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and minor injuries.

Related

“How he kept his back arched with his nose above the waterline was quite incredible for that amount of time,” said New South Wales fire captain Steve Howard.

In a celebratory Facebook post, Miller’s wife Saimaa had a more personal description.

“It was literally sheer mental strength and determination to survive that got him through,” she wrote.