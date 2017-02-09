Authorities arrest ex-priest accused of sexual misconduct

BOSTON — A former Roman Catholic priest who was indicted in Maine on 29 counts of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s has been arrested in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2kN4Roc ) that Boston police and U.S. Marshals took 74-year-old Ronald Paquin into custody on Wednesday near a hospital in the city's Jamaica Plain neighbourhood .

Paquin previously spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for raping an altar boy. He was defrocked in 2004. He is now accused of abusing two boys in Kennebunkport, Maine, between 1985 and 1989. Prosecutors say some of the counts involve a child under age 14.

Paquin is expected to appear in a Massachusetts court on Friday, where he is charged as a fugitive. A message was left with an attorney who represented him.

