Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.17 per cent

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans slipped to an average 4.17 per cent from 4.19 per cent last week. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65 per cent for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.65 per cent .