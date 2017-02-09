News / World

Brazil state transfers public safety operations to army

Friends and co-workers carry the coffin of civil police officer Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque, who was shot to death as he tried to impede a robbery, during his burial in Serra, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Acting Governor of Espirito Santo state Cesar Colnago said Wednesday he needs more army troops to help cope with a police crisis that has led to a wave of violence and at least 80 deaths in his southeastern state. (AP Photo/Diego Herculano)

SAO PAULO — Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo has turned over security duties to the army as it tries to solve a police crisis that has led to a wave of violence and at least 100 deaths.

The decree authorizing the transfer was published Wednesday in the state's official gazette.

The killings in the state capital of Vitoria and other cities erupted as friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks over the weekend to demand higher pay for the officers.

Brazil's Military Police force patrols the nation's cities and is barred by law from going on strike

The union representing civil police officers says 101 people have been killed since police stopped patrolling the streets Friday night.

