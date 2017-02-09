Brazil state transfers public safety operations to army

SAO PAULO — Brazil's southeastern state of Espirito Santo has turned over security duties to the army as it tries to solve a police crisis that has led to a wave of violence and at least 100 deaths.

The decree authorizing the transfer was published Wednesday in the state's official gazette.

The killings in the state capital of Vitoria and other cities erupted as friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks over the weekend to demand higher pay for the officers.

Brazil's Military Police force patrols the nation's cities and is barred by law from going on strike