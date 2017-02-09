Consultant to look at how Florida airport handled shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Officials in Florida are hiring a consultant to assess how well authorities handled the aftermath of a shooting in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2kvbEEA ) reports Broward County officials are in negotiations with St. Louis-based Ross & Barruzini Inc. to look at a variety of issues, including general airport security,
The shooting was followed by panic by people in other terminals. There also were
Twenty-six-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, was taken into custody after the shooting and is being held on a 22-count federal indictment charging. He could face the death penalty.
