Gambia will reverse its ICC withdrawal, EU official says

DAKAR, Senegal — A European Union official says Gambia's new president confirms the West African country will re-join the International Criminal Court, after the previous leader began the formal process of withdrawal last year.

The EU commissioner for international co-operation and development, Neven Mimica, announced the development Thursday on Twitter after meeting new President Adama Barrow. "Excellent news," Mimica said.

Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh formally notified the U.N. secretary-general it would withdraw from the ICC. Withdrawal comes a year after notification.

Gambia was one of three countries, including Burundi and South Africa, to begin its withdrawal.

Jammeh entered exile last month after international pressure to accept his December election loss.