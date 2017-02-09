Kosovo oppos'n lawmaker detained for disrupting parliament

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have taken into custody an opposition lawmaker wanted for questioning over suspicions of disrupting the parliament with the use of tear gas.

A statement Thursday said Aida Derguti of the Self-Determination Movement has been taken to the court in the capital, Pristina.

For a year opposition lawmakers used tear gas, blew whistles and threw water bottles to prevent the parliament from approving a border demarcation deal with Montenegro deal and another one with Serbia that gives more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo. Street rallies by opposition supporters routinely turned into violent clashes with police.

The opposition is concerned Kosovo would lose land and sovereignty, which the government denies.