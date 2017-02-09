'Simpering sycophant': Australian PM savages rival in epic House rant

When last we heard from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, he was on the receiving end of an earful from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This week, it was his turn to unleash some heavy verbal artillery and a “social-climbing sycophant” – a.k.a. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten – was his target.

Shorten stood up in Question Period this week to once again take aim at an issue that will ring familiar to many Canadians: a massive omnibus budget bill that critics say is burying unpopular cuts and policies.

Referring to the immensely wealthy prime minister as “Mr. Harbourside Mansion,” the Opposition leader said Turnbull’s Liberals were “attacking the standard of over a million Australian families” with their deep budget cuts and reform of the country’s childcare system.

Well, the prime minister didn’t take too kindly to that — and he didn’t mince words when it came to letting his rival know it.

The blistering broadside quickly became an online hit in Australia, and the Liberals – who have more in common with our Conservatives than our Liberals – are hailing the haughty harangue as a “bit of steel from the PM, that’s exactly what the people want.”

Turnbull is not letting up either. After his tirade took off, he returned to the well to blast Shorten again.

“He wants to play the politics of envy and yet he’s been a sycophant to the billionaires of Melbourne for years and years. Everyone knows that,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra Thursday.

“The people who know him best are his own colleagues, they know he is a fake” the prime minister added. “He doesn’t have a fair dinkum bone in him.”

For his part, Shorten is undeterred by the attacks.

“The more he yells at me and calls me names, I really think he is looking in the mirror and he is worried about the fact he has sold on climate change, marriage equality, Australia becoming a republic,” Shorten said.

“It’s your classic, ‘Look over here, not at what I’m doing.’”