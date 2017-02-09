Merkel hopes to step up Germany's migrant deportations

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for progress on deporting more rejected asylum-seekers as she meets with governors of Germany's 16 states Thursday.

Merkel, who faces an election in September, has called repeatedly for a "national effort" to make sure that people who have no right to stay leave the country.

Deportations are a matter for state governments. But Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has made clear the federal government wants more influence.

He called Thursday for "exit centres " near airports where people could be taken ahead of deportations "so that things are more orderly and many don't simply evade deportation at the last minute."