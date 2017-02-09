Mexico town elections annulled for banning women from voting

MEXICO CITY — Mexican electoral authorities have annulled the results of town council elections in a largely Indian community because married women had been prevented from voting.

The electoral tribunal of the southern state of Oaxaca says the elections violated the rights of 22 married female residents of the town of San Juan Achiutla.

In a ruling Wednesday, the court ordered the elections to be held again.

Many towns in Oaxaca are governed by "usage and customs" traditions that discourage political parties and encourage community participation.

Many require communal labour , and Achiutla officials had argued that married women don't perform community work and thus can't vote.