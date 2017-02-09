Officer who shot teen convicted of voluntary manslaughter
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an 18-year-old man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter.
News media outlets report that a jury found Richmond Police Officer David L. Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Thursday for the October 2015 shooting of Paterson Brown Jr. The conviction carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.
Cobb was tried a second time this week. A judge declared a mistrial in June after jurors became deadlocked.
Cobb, who was off duty, said he fired in self-
