Oklahoma town cancels Valentine's day dance due to old law
Henryetta mayor says she knew about the law, but it has never been enforced before.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HENRYETTA, Okla. — A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of '80s movie "Footloose" by
KTUL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2logzET ) that the organizer
Mayor Jennifer Clason, who was born in Henryetta, says she always knew about the old city ordinance but that it has never been enforced. Police Chief Steve Norman says his department has no interest in doing so.
Clason says city
The town of 6,500 is 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.
Most Popular
-
Bigger 'battle' for classroom conditions must go on after N.S. teacher vote: Halifax professor
-
Dartmouth man wanted by police for human trafficking after violent attack
-
Good intentions gone awry: B.C. man takes Zamboni on snow-clearing ride
-
Contest winner can keep $100,000 prize despite alleged deal to split it: judge