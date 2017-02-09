Palestinian intelligence chief meets US security officials
JERUSALEM — An official says the Palestinian intelligence chief has met with U.S. security officials in the first meetings between the Palestinians and the Trump administration.
The official said on Thursday that Majed Faraj met with U.S. security and intelligence officials in Washington over the past two days. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with protocol.
The Palestinian leadership has tried unsuccessfully to reach out to President Donald Trump and feared the possibility of being sidelined as the administration is embracing Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads to the White House next week.
A strong relationship with the United States has been key to the Palestinian strategy for statehood. The U.S. has served as sole broker in two decades of intermittent talks between Israel and the Palestinians.
