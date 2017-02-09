Panama Canal Authority assures safety after report on wear
PANAMA CITY — The Panama Canal Authority insisted Thursday its new expanded locks are safe and handling increased traffic from the $5.25 billion expansion project inaugurated last June.
A Canal Authority statement said nearly 800 so-called New Panamax ships have transited the locks since June, an average of 5.3 vessels per day.
"During their nearly eight months of operations, the new locks have offered a safe and efficient service to maritime industry," the authority said.
In a separate letter to the AP, the authority characterized problems as "isolated" and more than offset by the increased speed and volume of maritime traffic.
