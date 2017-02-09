Polish official highlights security, Russian aggression

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says it is a priority for the country to strengthen the co-operation of Americans and Europeans in the area of security and that he is concerned about the "aggressive policies of Russia in Eastern Europe."

Witold Waszczykowki made his remarks Friday during a traditional yearly address to parliament. Among those in the audience were President Andrzej Duda and foreign diplomats.

He said despite Russian polices he still sees a role for dialogue.