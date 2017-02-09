Pot of noodles blamed for camper fire that killed 2 children
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Authorities say a pot of noodles cooking on a hot plate sparked a fire inside a camper trailer that killed two young children and critically burned their mother and a sibling in coastal Georgia.
Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering (DORE-ing) told reporters Thursday that investigators believe the fire was accidental.
Authorities said the blaze killed 3-year-old Blayden Wade Reeves and his 4-month-old sister, Tallie Ann Carter. Their mother and a 2-year-old brother were in critical condition at a Florida burn
Doering said the children and their parents had lived in the camper for months after their mobile home caught fire last May.