Romania justice minister quits over anti-graft law protests

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's justice minister has resigned following mass protests over a law that would soften the corruption fight in the country.

Florin Iordache defended his tenure Thursday, saying all his initiatives were "legal and constitutional ," but had failed to placate "public opinion."

Romania's government withdrew the contentious decree, crafted by Iordache, to legalize some forms of official misconduct this week after hundreds of thousands protested in cities around Romania.

Protesters said that the measure would dilute the anti-corruption fight.