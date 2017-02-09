Romania justice minister quits over anti-graft law protests
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's justice minister has resigned following mass protests over a law that would soften the corruption fight in the country.
Florin Iordache defended his tenure Thursday, saying all his initiatives were "legal and
Romania's government withdrew the contentious decree, crafted by Iordache, to legalize some forms of official misconduct this week after hundreds of thousands protested in cities around Romania.
Protesters said that the measure would dilute the anti-corruption fight.
The government survived a vote of no confidence Wednesday in parliament, where it has a solid majority.
