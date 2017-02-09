Storm cancels over 2,300 flights at 3 NYC-area airports
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Authorities say more than 2,300 flights have been cancelled at the New York City area's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm.
The FAA decided to hold planes headed for New York's Kennedy Airport for a period Thursday because of weather-related issues.
Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman says flight activity is expected to pick up again at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty as the storm winds down.
Flight cancellations in the New York metro area and other northeastern states began Wednesday as the storm approached.