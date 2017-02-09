The Latest: Britain puts limit on unaccompanied minors

STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Britain's government has placed a limit on the number of lone child refugees it will accept into the country, citing fears that people-traffickers are exploiting the system.

Some 350 children will be allowed in under the Dubs Amendment— far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under the law that had been aimed at helping some of the tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children across Europe.

Some 200 children have been brought in thus far.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says the decision was made after France raised concerns that government actions were acting as a draw to encourage children to make the perilous journey to the continent.

Rudd told lawmakers Thursday that the measure "acts as a draw. It acts as a pull. It encourages the people-traffickers."

___

12:55 p.m.

Three employees with Swedish broadcaster SVT have been sentenced to community work after being convicted of human smuggling for bringing a 15-year Syrian boy to Sweden during the 2015 migrant influx that swept across Europe.

The Malmo's District Court said Thursday it was "obvious the SVT team helped for purely humanitarian reasons."

Reporter Fredrik Onnevall, his cameraman and interpreter were making a documentary on the migrants when they met an unaccompanied minor in Greece who wanted to go to Sweden. They wanted to document his trip by car, ferry and train.

Before the court, Onnevall admitted paying for a car rental and knowing the boy had false papers. In Sweden, the then-15-year-old boy was granted permanent asylum.