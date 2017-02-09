The Latest: Family in deadly camper fire was 'struggling'
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Latest on a hot plate fire that killed two children inside a camper trailer where the family was living in Georgia (all times local):
5:55 p.m.
Two of the children — ages 3 years and 4 months — died. Their mother and a third child were critically burned.
4:30 p.m.
Authorities say a pot of noodles cooking on a hot plate sparked a fire inside a camper trailer that killed two young children and critically burned their mother and a sibling in coastal Georgia.
Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering (DORE-ing) told reporters Thursday that investigators believe the fire was accidental.
Authorities said the blaze killed 3-year-old Blayden Wade Reeves and his 4-month-old sister, Tallie Ann Carter. Their mother and a 2-year-old brother were in critical condition at a Florida burn
Doering said the children and their parents had lived in the camper for months after their mobile home caught fire last May.