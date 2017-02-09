The Latest: Mudslide halts Seattle to Everett train service

SEATTLE — The Latest on a winter snow and ice storm in Washington (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A mudslide in north Seattle has cancelled Sound Transit commuter rail service and Amtrak train passenger service between Seattle and Everett.

Sound Transit officials said Thursday afternoon that service would resume Monday morning if there are no further slides.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/f7W9Zf ) the slide made up of trees, mud and rocks is estimated at 5 feet deep and 30 feet long.

___

7:12 a.m.

The latest winter storm brought enough snow to shut down three main mountain passes over the Cascades due to avalanche danger.

KOMO-TV is reporting (http://bit.ly/2lqD2Bb ) that Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and it remained closed Thursday morning.

State transportation officials also closed Stevens Pass and Mount Baker Highway.

Officials say they'll evaluate conditions early provide an update around 10:00 a.m.

The State Patrol said a detour for U.S. 2 was Chumstick Highway and State Route 207, but semi-trucks are prohibited.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades, which could see up to two feet of new snow by Thursday morning.

___