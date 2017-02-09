The Latest: Mudslide halts Seattle to Everett train service
SEATTLE — The Latest on a winter snow and ice storm in Washington (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
A mudslide in north Seattle has
Sound Transit officials said Thursday afternoon that service would resume Monday morning if there are no further slides.
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/f7W9Zf ) the slide made up of trees, mud and rocks is estimated at 5 feet deep and 30 feet long.
7:12 a.m.
The latest winter storm brought enough snow to shut down three main mountain passes over the Cascades due to avalanche danger.
KOMO-TV is reporting (http://bit.ly/2lqD2Bb ) that Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and it remained closed Thursday morning.
State transportation officials also closed Stevens Pass and Mount Baker Highway.
Officials say they'll evaluate conditions early provide an update around 10:00 a.m.
The State Patrol said a detour for U.S. 2 was Chumstick Highway and State Route 207, but semi-trucks are prohibited.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Cascades, which could see up to two feet of new snow by Thursday morning.
