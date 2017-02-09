The Latest: Rural Nevada under flood warning after dam fails

ELKO, Nev. — The Latest on a dam failure and flooding in Nevada (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Authorities say a state road remains closed and impassible after an earthen dam failed in a rural area of northeastern Nevada, releasing fast-moving water that covered low-lying roads and forced the rerouting of trains.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that flash-flood warnings have expired, but flood warnings remain in effect near Montello. Meteorologist Brian Boyd says most of the water that's built up behind the dam after heavy snow and runoff has now been released.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says State Route 233 remains closed to the Utah border.

A spokesman for Union Pacific Railroad says the waters forced delays or rerouting for more than a dozen freight and passenger trains.