Trump administration delays listing bumblebee as endangered

TRAVERSE C ITY, Mich. — Federal officials have delayed the first-ever listing of a bee species in the continental U.S. as endangered — one day before it was to take effect.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Jan. 11 it was placing the rusty patched bumblebee on the endangered list. It's among many types of bees that play a vital role in pollinating crops and wild plants. It once was common across the East Coast and much of the Midwest but its numbers have plummeted since the late 1990s.