Turkey detains 4 IS suspects planning 'sensational' attack
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained four Islamic State suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack.
Anadolu Agency said Thursday the suspects were detained in an operation in Gaziantep, near the border with Syria. Police seized 24 suicide attack belts made with some 150 kilograms of explosives, two automatic rifles and other material, it said.
There was no detail on the suspects' nationalities.
Last year, Turkey suffered a series of deadly attacks carried out by IS or Kurdish militants.
Some 750 people with alleged IS links were detained in a major police sweep in 29 Turkish provinces last week.
