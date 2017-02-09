UN chief congratulates Somali president, urges quick Cabinet

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is congratulating Somalia's new president and calling on him to quickly form an inclusive Cabinet.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the top priority for the government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, who was elected Wednesday, must be tackling the current drought and "the imperative of averting a famine."

Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres hopes the new government will also work with the states to "tackle urgent national priorities immediately, including finalizing the constitution and establishing effective national security forces."