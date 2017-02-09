US, Chinese aircraft in 'unsafe' encounter over S. China Sea

BEIJING — The U.S. Pacific Command says a Chinese jet and a U.S. Navy patrol plane had an "unsafe" encounter over the South China Sea this week, raising concerns.

Pacific Command spokesman Robert Shuford said Friday that the "interaction" between a Chinese KJ-200 early warning aircraft and a U.S. Navy P-3C plane took place on Wednesday in international airspace over the waters. He did not say what was unsafe about the encounter.

Shuford says the U.S. plane was on a routine mission and operating according to international law.

He said the Department of Defence and the Pacific Command "are always concerned about unsafe interactions with Chinese military forces."