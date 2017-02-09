US judge: Don't question legitimacy of federal judges

CLEVELAND — A federal judge in Cleveland is weighing in on Donald Trump's personal criticism of other judges without mentioning the Republican president by name.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said during a speech Wednesday that questioning the legitimacy of a federal judge is a line that shouldn't be crossed.

Polster is an appointee of Democratic President Bill Clinton and has been on the bench since 1998.

He responded to a question about the judiciary's status under Trump by saying that questioning the legitimacy of someone undermines the whole system. Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kwllCG ) reports Polster went on to say that a public office holder who makes those types of comments "calls into question his or her own legitimacy."