White House: Trump 'absolutely' backs Conway amid criticism

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump "absolutely" continues to support White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway after she promoted his daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a cable interview.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, the White House said the president didn't see Conway's interview on Fox News. But a spokeswoman says Trump "understands she was merely sticking up for a wonderful woman who she has great respect for and felt was treated unfairly."

The White House says Trump also "fully supports his daughter."

Conway urged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff." Her comments came after the Nordstrom department store dropped Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories.