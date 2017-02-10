3 Chinese miners dead in Albanian chromium mine
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's energy ministry says three Chinese miners have been retrieved dead from a mine in the north of the country, apparently killed in a hydrogen gas explosion a week ago.
Rescue teams found the three bodies more than 1,000
The hydrogen gas explosion on Feb. 4 also injured another miner of the Wenzhou Corporation of Mining Tunnel Design, a subcontractor for the Albanian Chrome company. The company was trying to deepen the mine and extend its production life by 25 years.
