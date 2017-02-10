Video: The world's biggest aircraft ready to fly after crash-landing

Breaking news for big buoyant butts as the world’s largest aricraft is again set to sail the skies.

The Airlander 10 — which really does look like an enormous posterior — last took flight in August, an aerial adventure that famously ended with a very slow dirigible dive into the English countryside.

“The flight went really well and the only issue was when it landed,” said a spokesman for Hybrid Air Vehicles, the company that made the bulbous blimp.

Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt in the incident but the Airlander’s flight deck and instrument panels were damaged badly enough to put it on the shelf for repairs.

Those repairs are now finished and HAV is eager to take Airlander aloft again.

“We’re delighted to have made the progress we have in our repairs and look forward to restarting our test flight program soon,” said CEO Stephen McGlennan.

The released added that the cause of the sluggish crash landing is now “fully understood,” but the company did not share any details of what they learned.

A date for the next test flight has yet to be set.